US Bancorp DE Has $15.33 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $15,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after purchasing an additional 534,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,493,000 after buying an additional 295,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,562,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,765,000 after buying an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day moving average is $62.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2,681.11, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

