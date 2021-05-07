US Bancorp DE Has $17.49 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $17,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,041 shares of company stock valued at $10,793,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $263.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $112.32 and a one year high of $263.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.82.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

