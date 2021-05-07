US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

ADI stock opened at $155.42 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.09 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

