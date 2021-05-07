US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $142.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

