US Bancorp DE Sells 11,100 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $18,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $175.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.83 and its 200-day moving average is $165.17.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

