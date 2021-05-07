US Bancorp DE Sells 75,093 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 31.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,093 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $20,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,672,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 45,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $148.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $81.48 and a 52 week high of $149.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

