Utrust (UTK) Price Up 55% This Week

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $350.83 million and $118.07 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Utrust has traded 55% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00086654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00063907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.74 or 0.00796111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00102304 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,099.57 or 0.08830763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

