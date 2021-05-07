Vaccitech plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:VACC) Director Karen A. Dawes Purchases 1,700 Shares

Vaccitech plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:VACC) Director Karen A. Dawes purchased 1,700 shares of Vaccitech plc American Depositary Shares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VACC opened at $13.40 on Friday. Vaccitech plc American Depositary Shares has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $16.26.

Vaccitech plc American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

