Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $80.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2,681.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.13. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

