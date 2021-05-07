Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.30

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. Valhi had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $516.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Valhi by 55,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valhi in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valhi during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Valhi by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Valhi by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

