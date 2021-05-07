Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

VEU traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.72. The company had a trading volume of 89,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,034. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $63.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

