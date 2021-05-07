Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Increased by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after buying an additional 7,382,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,604 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $105,980,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,607.4% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,616,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,566,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,400,000 after acquiring an additional 819,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.80. The company had a trading volume of 110,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,034. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

