Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is CAPROCK Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.5% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,310,000 after acquiring an additional 314,058 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 102,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,742,780. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.54.

