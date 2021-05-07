Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Boosted by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 12.5% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $34,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.48. 24,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,768. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $176.60 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.