Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 174,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 29,175 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $67.72 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $70.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

