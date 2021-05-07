Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,511,000 after acquiring an additional 168,458 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,217,000 after buying an additional 92,522 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,741,000 after acquiring an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after buying an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $175.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $175.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.