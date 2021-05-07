Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Lifted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $55.06. 7,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,616. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.86.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.