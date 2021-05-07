Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $139.60 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $139.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.59 and a 200-day moving average of $122.55.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

