VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for VectivBio’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.98) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VECT. Bank of America initiated coverage on VectivBio in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on VectivBio in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

VectivBio stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. VectivBio has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $37.70.

VectivBio Company Profile

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

