Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Issues Earnings Results

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%.

Shares of VGR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.92. 766,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,079. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,429,777.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $3,370,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,941,524.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

