Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,846,000 after purchasing an additional 40,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,655,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV opened at $258.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.37. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.24 and a twelve month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,671.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,693. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

