Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to report $13.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the highest is $15.80 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year sales of $93.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $102.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $183.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $242.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million.

VLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,958,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,310. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

