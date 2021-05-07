Venus Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 6th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $244.34 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for $105.72 or 0.00190270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,722.84 or 1.00291137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00046904 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00012300 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,123 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.