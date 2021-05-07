Venus (XVS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.07 Billion

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. Venus has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $135.77 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for approximately $109.16 or 0.00189537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,717.81 or 1.00218799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00048198 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011753 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001757 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,810,738 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

