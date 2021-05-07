Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Major Shareholder Patricia R. Miller Sells 12,269 Shares of Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 12,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $135,940.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,753,665.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of VRA opened at $11.17 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.48 million, a PE ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

