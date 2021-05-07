Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vericel by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

VCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $64.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,310,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

