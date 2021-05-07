Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stake Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Vericel worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vericel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vericel by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $2,320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $53.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5,310,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $64.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

