Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Lowered to $197.00 at Morgan Stanley

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $197.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.55.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $3.56 on Thursday, reaching $178.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,200. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $151.18 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.63.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,943. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

