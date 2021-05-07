Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.000-5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.74. The stock had a trading volume of 764,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,454,115. The company has a market capitalization of $243.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.83. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,665 shares of company stock worth $2,306,731. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

