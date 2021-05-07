Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verona Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Shares of VRNA opened at $6.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $30,469.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $49,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,176 shares of company stock valued at $90,064.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.