Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,248,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $377,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 36,305 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $14.54. 27,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,849. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.15 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

