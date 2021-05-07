Vertcoin Market Cap Hits $85.68 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $85.68 million and $3.83 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,242.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,497.32 or 0.06109622 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.65 or 0.02464323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.07 or 0.00623786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00235973 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.16 or 0.00885986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.19 or 0.00714835 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.54 or 0.00547742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004968 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,911,997 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

