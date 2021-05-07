ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $59.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s current price.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

VIAC stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.36. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,073,000 after buying an additional 485,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,314,000 after buying an additional 830,854 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth $274,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

