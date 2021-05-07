Viad (NYSE:VVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Viad (NYSE:VVI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%.

NYSE:VVI opened at $41.78 on Friday. Viad has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $855.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other Viad news, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,340 shares of Viad stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,799.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,086.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $459,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

