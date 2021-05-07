Vid Price Tops $0.0423 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, Vid has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Vid coin can currently be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vid has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $10,722.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00083317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00064260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.07 or 0.00790010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00101811 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,043.66 or 0.08794548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Vid Coin Profile

VI is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,731,604 coins. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation. The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp. Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app. Vid’s official website is vid.camera.

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

