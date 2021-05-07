Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a home medical equipment supplier which provides post-acute respiratory care services through its subsidiaries Sleep Management L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered L.L.C. Viemed Healthcare Inc. is based in Lafayette, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viemed Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of VMD stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

