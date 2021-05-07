Vigilare Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Affimed worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $953.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.81. Affimed has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 99.24% and a negative net margin of 172.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

