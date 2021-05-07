Vigilare Wealth Management Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $170.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

