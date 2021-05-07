Vigilare Wealth Management Has $859,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 114.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in PayPal by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in PayPal by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 40,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $256.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.96 billion, a PE ratio of 95.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.98 and its 200 day moving average is $238.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

