Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives $23.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $840.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.96 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59.

In other news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at $1,096,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth $929,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.