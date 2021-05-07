Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VEI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

VEI opened at $13.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80. Vine Energy has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $14.53.

In other Vine Energy news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii acquired 4,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $56,990,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.