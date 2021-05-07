Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.15 EPS

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($2.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VRDN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.53. 5,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,912. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.92. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $25.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

