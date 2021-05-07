Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s current price.

VSTO has been the topic of several other reports. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. CL King increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of VSTO opened at $34.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $31,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,203,000 after buying an additional 810,231 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $12,474,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,995,000 after acquiring an additional 376,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $5,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

