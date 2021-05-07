Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,282.00

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,282 ($16.75) and last traded at GBX 1,268.50 ($16.57), with a volume of 19461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,263.50 ($16.51).

Several research firms have issued reports on VTY. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,210 ($15.81) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistry Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,061.57 ($13.87).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,157.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 926.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The company has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 36.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.17%.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 53,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, with a total value of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

