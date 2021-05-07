Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €237.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €254.07 ($298.90).

Shares of VOW3 stock traded down €5.60 ($6.59) on Thursday, hitting €212.40 ($249.88). 1,749,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of €231.14 and a 200 day moving average of €174.30.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

