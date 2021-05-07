Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €74.00 ($87.06) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €64.81 ($76.24).

Get Vonovia alerts:

ETR VNA opened at €51.80 ($60.94) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.28. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a 12 month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion and a PE ratio of 8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.