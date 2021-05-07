Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $42.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

VNO stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,648. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.49 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

