Vornado Realty Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,697 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,231% compared to the typical volume of 428 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $3,734,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VNO. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $46.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

