Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

VYGVF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS VYGVF opened at $21.25 on Monday. Voyager Digital has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39.

About Voyager Digital

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

