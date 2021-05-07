VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

VSE has increased its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. VSE has a payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VSE to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Shares of VSEC traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.45. 43,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,193. VSE has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $551.99 million, a PE ratio of 434.54 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, analysts expect that VSE will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSEC. William Blair began coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on VSE in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

